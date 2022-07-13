New Yorkers face soaring grocery, rent and gas prices as inflation reaches new 40-year high

NEW YORK -- Inflation in the United States has reached a new 40-year high.

Data from the Labor Department shows consumer prices rose 9.1 percent from a year ago, the fastest pace since 1981.

One New York City supermarket chain tells CBS2 it just again raised the price of eggs because the margin loss became critical. The executive says rising gas prices and labor shortages have also increased the costs of basics such as chicken, milk and spices.

Compared to a year ago, prices at the grocery store saw the largest increase since 1979.

RELATED STORY: Rising inflation doing a number on already-struggling Tri-State Area restaurants

A look inside the numbers shows the cost of rent rose at a rate not seen since 1991.

Bill Kowalczuk is a broker in New York City and expects people who stay in the area will move to a smaller space for the same amount of money.

"I've been seeing 20 and 30 percent rent increases. So if someone can no longer afford that rent, then they need to move," he told CBS2's Lisa Rozner.

Gas soared 59.9 percent in June compared to 2021. The cost of gas is declining, however. AAA says prices are down almost 40 cents a gallon in the past month.

While it may be easier on drivers' wallets, experts say it could actually be a sign the U.S. is headed for a recession.

"That's another signal. Gas prices drop during a recession because demand drops during a recession. People are traveling less," financial policy expert Michelle Bond said.

Record-high inflation is also exacerbating New York City's hunger crisis. City Harvest says there are 36 percent more food insecure residents than before the pandemic.

A recent study from UC San Diego found minority households are being hit especially hard because they spend a larger portion of their income on essentials like housing, electricity, transportation and food.

"These same communities are trying to balance the cost of rising food prices with the cost of rent and child care, transportation and medical expenses. So it's certainly something that we're paying close attention to," said Jerome Nathaniel, director of policy and government relations for City Harvest.

City Harvest says it recently surveyed clients of its community partners, and 9 out of 10 say they expect to rely on pantries more this year exclusively because of inflation. So far this year, the nonprofit has rescued tens of millions of pounds of meat and produce to serve nearly 400 pantries and soup kitchens across NYC.

The Federal Reserve Board meets July 26 and 27 and is expected to discuss interest rates at that time.