Inflation reaches new 40-year high

Inflation in the United States has reached a new 40-year high. Data from the Labor Department shows consumer prices rose 9.1 percent from a year ago, the fastest pace since 1981. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports on what this could mean for New Yorkers.
