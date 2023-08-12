Watch CBS News
Drones will be used to scan for sharks at New York City public beaches beginning this weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There will be eyes in the sky over New York City public beaches each and every day starting this weekend.

The FDNY and NYPD will use drones to scan for sharks at least one hours before beaches open each morning.

If there are no sightings, swimming will be allowed, but if a shark is spotted, the beach will close for at least one hour, or until the coast is clear.

This comes after several reports of shark bites and sightings at area beaches so far this summer.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 9:46 PM

