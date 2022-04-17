COVID cases continue to rise in New York City, risk level expected to rise to "medium" this week

NYC health commissioner says he expects COVID threat to rise to "medium" this week

NEW YORK -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Big Apple.



And with Passover, Easter and Ramadan overlapping over the weekend, more at-home testing kits were handed out.

Around 600 free at-home COVID tests were gifted, thanks to a partnership with the city's Health Department. Longwood International Church of God in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx is one of four churches that took part in the city's "Easter Day of Action," an effort to distribute an additional 6.3 million tests in April on top of the 11 million already given out, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported.

"The church is our family and we see our family members today," parishioner Pauline Henry Humber said.

"Slowly congregants are coming back and we welcome kits so we can continue to stay safe," Rev. Allen Hixford said.

"I know a lot of cases are rising, so it's so important we have these kits at home," parishioner Tiffany Hawyard said.

City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan has been recommending New Yorkers mask up in indoor public spaces.

The latest seven-day average of positive cases in the city is at 4.46 percent, compared to 3.30 percent a week ago.

Vasan has said he believes after the holiday weekend the risk level will rise from "low" to "medium," the first time it has been at that level since January's surge of cases tied to the Omicron variant.

Vasan said last week, "We are seeing an increase in cases driven mainly by the BA.2 subvariant. We're seeing cases rise pretty steadily. We are starting to message to New Yorkers that they need to be taking precautions, especially around masking in indoor settings regardless, especially when you don't know the vaccination status of those around you."

White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha addressed nationwide cases on Sunday.

"Hospitalizations are largely flat, maybe inching up a little in a few places. We're going to have to pay very close attention to this and see where this goes," Jha said. "The good news is our vaccines are holding up really well against BA.2."

The Broadway League announced Friday that many of the 41 theaters will no longer require vaccinations after April 30, but it is extending the mask requirement through at least May 31.

"Everybody's got to be responsible. It's time to start living our lives," said Diana Feibelman, a tourist visiting from Florida.

It was one week ago Sunday that Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID and started isolating. He is expected to be done quarantining on Monday.