New York City Council to vote on series of bills aimed at curbing rat infestation

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council is getting ready to vote on a new rat action plan to help fight the city's rodent infestation. 

The legislative package would establish new rat mitigation zones and require progress reports on the efforts to clear out those areas. 

It also calls for rodent-proof trash bins in highly infested areas, and would require those who apply for certain construction permits to carry out pre-construction rat mitigation with a licensed exterminator. 

