New York City proposes series of bills to mitigate rat problem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Some City Council members are introducing what they call a "rat action plan."

It's a series of bills to tackle the growing rat population across the five boroughs. One bill would require construction companies to submit a rat mitigation plan before obtaining permits.

"We know that when people start the process of developing, demolishing, that's when we start to rupture foundations. That's when rats get into other people's neighboring homes. They come in through pipes. They come in through cracks in the foundation and we know that rats can move through very, very small spaces and they can eat their way through almost anything," Councilwoman Sandy Nurse said.

Another bill would set up rat mitigation zones.

Most rat complaints are registered in Brooklyn, Upper Manhattan, and the Bronx. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

