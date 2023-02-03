New York City Councilmembers say they're being targeted for supporting Drag Story Hour

NEW YORK -- Drag Story Hour at New York City public libraries continues to cause controversy.

City Councilmembers who support it say they are being targeted.

Over the past few months, several councilmembers say their homes and offices have been vandalized with protesters reportedly leaving behind anti-gay slurs and threats.

"A group of far right extremists have shown up in my neighborhood of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, four times at my district office, twice at my house, four times at the libraries and at community events, spewing hate against the LGBTQ community," Councilmember Shekar Krishnan said.

"They came to our district office and vandalized our district office. They went to my apartment building," Councilmember Erik Bottcher said.

Councilmembers say they're exploring next steps to ensure the city continues to support Drag Story Hour.