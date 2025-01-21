New York City in blood emergency, needs donations urgently, group says

New York Blood Center opens new donation site in Manhattan

NEW YORK - There's a blood emergency in New York City.

The New York Blood Center says there has been an "alarmingly low donor turnout" since the holiday season, with approximately a 30% drop in donations in recent weeks.

Donations of Types O- and B- are especially needed, with only a 1-3 day supply available.

"The months following the holiday season are always a difficult time for the blood supply, with an increase in seasonal illness and inclement winter weather impacting donations," said Andrea Cefarelli of the New York Blood Center. "The drop in donations serves as a critical reminder of the fragility of our nation's blood supply. We're urging all eligible New Yorkers to start the new year by saving lives – schedule a donation today and bring a friend to double the impact."

"New York State is facing a critical blood shortage, and the need for donors has never been more urgent. A blood donation helps patients undergoing surgeries, trauma care and treatments for chronic illnesses," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "Please roll up your sleeve and help your community during this blood emergency—your donation can save lives."

The NYBC just recently opened its newest location on 35th Street.

To make a blood donation appointment near you, click here or call 1-800-933-2566.