New York Blood Center opens new location in Manhattan, says it's in dire need of donations

NEW YORK -- New York Blood Center's newest donation site just opened to the public Thursday in Midtown Manhattan at a critical time for donations, as the nation has experienced chronic shortages in recent years.

Walk-ins can now roll up their sleeves at the site on 35th Street and help more than they even know.

"We are actually facing a shortage right now of type O negative, which is the most needed type, and B negative right now following the holidays," said Andrea Cefarelli, New York Blood Center senior vice president.

January is also National Blood Donor Month, but the center says within the last month it has seen a nearly 40% drop in donations. Debbie Silpa, the new location's team leader, said comfort is the goal at all donation sites.

"After that initial finger stick, that's pretty much it. Most donors are relaxing," Silpa said.

Silpa said donors don't have to come in empty handed.

"You can bring a book. You could bring a computer to get some work done, catch up on a good movie, grade your paper, like most of our professors, that's what they do. You can do that," she said.

Donors are also told to come on a full stomach, adding there is a fully stocked cafe at the front to replenish afterwards.

"I have so much more living I'd really like to do"

Radhika Sawh, who lives on Long Island, has a genetic blood condition called beta thalossemia major, which keeps her from producing oxygenated red blood cells.

"Without blood donations and regular blood transfusions from others, I won't be able to live," Sawh said.

She has needed lifelong bi-weekly blood transfusions that rely on donation centers. Shortages have only made it more stressful on her family.

"It's not easy on them knowing that what if I go and they don't have the blood for me? I have so much more living I'd really like to do," Sawh said. "I'm hoping by having more centers like this in more convenient locations, more people would come and make a donation," Sawh said.

What may take about an hour of a donor's day can add years to a recipient's life.