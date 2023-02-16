Queens hotel will become city's 7th emergency relief center for asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- New York City is opening up a seventh emergency relief center to house the growing number of asylum seekers.

Mayor Eric Adams plans to house 144 families with children at the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Long Island City, Queens.

The mayor says since last spring, the city has taken in more than 45,000 asylum seekers.

The city has not yet announced when the new facility will open.