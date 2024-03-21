Breaking down New York's new birth control access law. Here's what to know

New Yorkers weigh in on new birth control legislation

NEW YORK -- Days after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing pharmacists to provide hormonal contraception with no prescription or age limit, many are now wondering about the impact and how young women and girls will respond.

CBS New York spoke to pharmacists, parents and teens about the implications and benefits.

"I think it's a good idea. I don't think there's anything wrong with it," parent Eleni Kourti said.

Kourti and her teenage daughter, Eugenie, are having an open discussion about the state's new contraceptive law that allows anyone at any age access to birth control without having to see a doctor.

"They should be able to access it if they need to," Eleni Kourti said.

"They should do what they feel is right," Eugenie Kourti added.

The mother and daughter are on the same page, but that's not the case for all teens and parents.

"I'm totally opposed ... What does a 10-year-old, a 14-year-old know?" one person said.

"You should talk to your parents about, if you have them and you can trust them, especially with hormonal birth control. I know there's a lot of long-term side effects," another added.

Pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Henry says taking hormones can cause changes.

"Nausea, weight gain, headaches," Henry said.

She says, ideally, a young patient would consult a doctor and parent first.

"Instead of saying, 'Not my child' and not having a discussion, it's important to emphasize your values ... but if they make that choice, you want them to feel comfortable enough to come to you," Henry said.

For those who decide to make the decision on their own, CBS New York asked the State Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald how it will work.

"A teenager can go into a pharmacy, have the evaluation with the pharmacist -- and pharmacists are professional. They're gonna make the decision best with the teenager," McDonald said.

Pharmacist Leon Tarasenko says with the state-issued guidelines and training protocols. Patients will also have to fill out a questionnaire to ensure there are no safety issues, then it's up to a pharmacist's clinical judgment.

"If we feel that the patient is not eligible for it, then we have to give them the information for them to go to a local family planning center or a physician of their choice," Tarasenko said.

Advocates say choice and making informed decisions about one's own reproductive health is what the new legislation is all about.