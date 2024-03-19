Women in New York can now buy birth control without a prescription, Hochul announces

ALBANY, N.Y. - Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that women can now buy birth control at New York pharmacies without a prescription.

"This is a big moment for the women of New York. Up until now, you can not walk into a pharmacy and be able to purchase contraception to meet your various health care needs," Hochul said. "Starting today, any woman walking into a New York state pharmacy will be able to purchase birth control, the best birth control method that meets her needs."

Hochul said this will be especially important in medical deserts and rural areas across the state.

"It's a new era for New York state, for the women of our state to deal with whatever health care needs that will be met with access to contraception," Hochul said. "Reproductive rights continue to be under attack, all the way from Washington to state houses across our great country, and just another way to reaffirm our commitment to making sure that women in the state of New York have all these rights to reproductive freedom as well as to access to contraception, so that they can make their own decisions about their bodies."