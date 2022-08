Early voting in New York's August election begins Saturday

NEW YORK -- Early voting in New York's Aug. 23 election begins Saturday.

Voters will get to choose candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate.

Early voting ends Sunday, Aug. 21.

For a complete voter guide, including polling locations and hours, click here.