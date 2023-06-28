As Canadian wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality, New Yorkers keeping a close eye on the skies
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers are keeping a close eye on the Air Quality Index as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to be an issue.
All parts of New York state are now under an Air Quality Health Advisory. Air Quality is forecasted to reach unhealthy levels for Western and Central New York and Eastern Lake Ontario.
Air Quality Alerts have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday across much of the area. The start and end times vary, but it's in effect across the five boroughs until midnight. The projected AQIs will be around 100 -- marginally unhealthy.
The New York City Health Department said "conditions could deteriorate" on Thursday.
Moderate conditions exist when the AQI registers between 51-100 on a 500-point scale. Once the AQI hits 101-150, however, conditions become unhealthy. The NYC Health Department said, under those circumstances, children, older people and people with heart or breathing problems should take precautions.
Should AQI go over 150, all New Yorkers should take precautions, including:
- Limiting time outdoors
- Avoiding prolonged outdoor activities
- Call 911 if you or someone you're with has difficulty breathing
Free KN95 masks were being distributed at subway stations, firehouses, and NYPD precincts
Free masks are limited to two per person.
Click here for a full list of subway, LIRR and Metro-North mask distribution points.
In Westchester County, the Health Department said the AQI forecast was for a maximum of 101 for Wednesday, unhealthy for sensitive groups.
"While the general public is not likely to be affected, vulnerable individuals such as young children, pregnant women, and those with respiratory conditions or heart disease, should limit their time outdoors. If the air quality continues to decrease it is recommended that residents close their windows, operate their air conditioners and reduce strenuous outdoor activities," Westchester officials said in a statement.
New York state officials offered the following guidance:
- Use mass transit instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60 percent of pollution in our cities.
- Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips;
- Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas;
- Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees;
- Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air;
- Limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters;
- Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures;
- Purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label; and
- Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking.
