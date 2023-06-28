As Canadian wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality, New Yorkers keeping a close eye on the skies

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers are keeping a close eye on the Air Quality Index as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to be an issue.

All parts of New York state are now under an Air Quality Health Advisory. Air Quality is forecasted to reach unhealthy levels for Western and Central New York and Eastern Lake Ontario.

Air Quality Alerts have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday across much of the area. The start and end times vary, but it's in effect across the five boroughs until midnight. The projected AQIs will be around 100 -- marginally unhealthy.

The New York City Health Department said "conditions could deteriorate" on Thursday.

AIR QUALITY UPDATE: While forecasting air quality is challenging and often unpredictable, we anticipate that conditions in NYC could deteriorate — getting worse on Thursday, June 29 — due to wildfires in Canada. Here's what New Yorkers need to know: https://t.co/5aXlbOoqBG pic.twitter.com/2rocHz8npF — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) June 28, 2023

Moderate conditions exist when the AQI registers between 51-100 on a 500-point scale. Once the AQI hits 101-150, however, conditions become unhealthy. The NYC Health Department said, under those circumstances, children, older people and people with heart or breathing problems should take precautions.

Should AQI go over 150, all New Yorkers should take precautions, including:

Limiting time outdoors

Avoiding prolonged outdoor activities

Call 911 if you or someone you're with has difficulty breathing

Free KN95 masks were being distributed at subway stations, firehouses, and NYPD precincts

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is once again expected to impact our area this week. If you can, limit your time outdoors when air quality worsens.



We'll have KN95 masks available for free at @NYCTSubway, @LIRR, and @MetroNorth stations. You can find the full list on our website:… — MTA (@MTA) June 28, 2023

Free masks are limited to two per person.

Click here for a full list of subway, LIRR and Metro-North mask distribution points.

Air quality is expected to worsen again Wednesday and Thursday due to windy conditions combined with wildfires burning in Canada. The FDNY encourages you to wear N95 or KN95 masks. If you are in need of high quality masks, you can stop by your local firehouse. Limit 2 per person. pic.twitter.com/zZSARbdPly — FDNY (@FDNY) June 28, 2023

In Westchester County, the Health Department said the AQI forecast was for a maximum of 101 for Wednesday, unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"While the general public is not likely to be affected, vulnerable individuals such as young children, pregnant women, and those with respiratory conditions or heart disease, should limit their time outdoors. If the air quality continues to decrease it is recommended that residents close their windows, operate their air conditioners and reduce strenuous outdoor activities," Westchester officials said in a statement.

New York state officials offered the following guidance: