Gov. Hochul announces additional $234 million for SNAP funding

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced additional federal funding in food assistance for struggling New York families.

She says $234 million has been approved to allow the maximum level of food benefits for the month of May.

This is for all households participating in SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Families can use that money to buy things like baby formula, which is currently seeing a nationwide shortage.

In the city, families will see the additional benefits by May 28. All other counties will see the benefits by May 21.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 7:10 PM

