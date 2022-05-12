Baby formula shortage hitting Tri-State Area families hard, Biden administration cracking down on price gouging

NEW YORK -- New numbers show just how bad the struggle is for many families amid the ongoing baby formula shortage.

According to one data-tracking agency, the out-of-stock rate for formula was 43 percent last week - up from 40 percent the week before. That number was between two and eight percent in the first half of the year.

In February, the largest infant formula manufacturer in the country, Abbott Nutrition, initiated a voluntary recall of several lines of formula. But supply chain issued also played a part in the shortage.

Now, so many parents in the Tri-State Area have been doing everything they can to get formula for their babies, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported Thursday.

"I try to get it online, Amazon is saying a month for delivery. Walmart doesn't even give an option," said Raksha Mudbhary, a first-time mom in New York City.

Mudbhary said she'd welcome any solutions to the formula shortage.

"Raising a baby your first year is really difficult, so anything that will make this easier is definitely gonna be appreciated," Mudbhary said.

Jenna Cox, whose son Landon is a healthy eater, is having to scramble to find formula.

"Well it's like a rat race. It's like you have to rush to Target as soon as they open to see if there's anything on the shelves, and there's nothing," Cox said.

It's a nationwide shortage. Formula is more than 40 percent out of stock in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and 27 other states. The shortage is over 50 percent in eight more states.

President Joe Biden said he has a plan to address the shortage. It includes cutting red tape to get more formula to store shelves quicker, aiding parents on federal programs to more easily purchase formula with their benefit plans and cracking down on price gouging.

"I think yesterday, I booked a delivery for formula that was $90 for just one can, even through the original prices for them is like $40," said Mariam Rizvi, a New York City resident.

Currently, the average cost of the most popular baby formula products is up as much as 18 percent over the last 12 months.

"Our biggest fear is that parents dilute the formula and this is a big no-no," said Dr. Dyan Hes, a pediatrician at Gramercy Hospital.

Hes and the Food and Drug Administration are warning parents against making formula themselves.

"That's how babies end up having seizures or dying or becoming malnourished because most of those recipes are outdated and they could be dangerous, and they're not scientifically based," Hes said.

New York state said its department of health is supporting the distribution of formula through its home visiting program and partnership networks.

The state said it's also monitoring supply chain disruptions.