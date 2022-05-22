Race for New York's newly redrawn 10th Congressional District heats up

NEW YORK -- New York's new redistricting maps have been approved, and it's already triggering some changes.

Congressman Mondaire Jones, who represents the 17th District, announced Saturday he will now seek to represent the redrawn 10th Congressional District.

New York Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou also announced she'll run in the 10th.

They join former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced Friday he's also running for that seat.

The new maps were approved late Friday and were produced by an outside expert after Democratic-drawn Congressional maps were thrown out by a judge.