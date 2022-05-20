Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio running for newly redrawn congressional seat

NEW YORK -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is throwing his hat back in the political ring.

He said Friday he plans to run for Congress in the redrawn 10th District that includes his address in western Brooklyn and part of Manhattan.

Congressman Jerry Nadler currently represents the 10th District but will no longer live within the district under the new maps that have been drawn.

De Blasio previously ran for president in 2020 and toyed with running for governor earlier this year.

Just two days ago, he publicly announced he was forming an exploratory committee for a congressional seat.