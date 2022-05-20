Watch CBS News
Politics

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio running for newly redrawn congressional seat

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Bill de Blasio forms exploratory committee for congressional bid
Bill de Blasio forms exploratory committee for congressional bid 00:23

NEW YORK -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is throwing his hat back in the political ring.

He said Friday he plans to run for Congress in the redrawn 10th District that includes his address in western Brooklyn and part of Manhattan. 

Congressman Jerry Nadler currently represents the 10th District but will no longer live within the district under the new maps that have been drawn.

De Blasio previously ran for president in 2020 and toyed with running for governor earlier this year.

Just two days ago, he publicly announced he was forming an exploratory committee for a congressional seat. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 10:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.