Trevor Bickford pleads guilty to attacking NYPD officers with machete on New Year's Eve 2022

NEW YORK -- The man who attacked three NYPD officers with a machete on New Year's Eve 2022 has pleaded guilty.

Thursday in court, 20-year-old Trevor Bickford, of Maine, said, "I attempted to kill three officers with a knife." He also said, "I know what I did was wrong, and I am sorry."

The attack happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, near Times Square.

Bickford tried to strike one officer in the head, then hit two other officers with the weapon.

One of the officers then shot Bickford in the shoulder.

One officer suffered a fractured skull and the other was treated for a bad cut. Both recovered.

Bickford is due back in court for sentencing on April 11.