New video shows suspect in stabbing of two teens outside John Adams High School in Queens

NEW YORK - Police have released new images of the suspects they're looking for after two teens were stabbed near a high school in Queens Tuesday.

Witnesses say the stabbings happened in front of a church at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Rockaway Boulevard, directly across from John Adams High School in Ozone Park, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

It is still unclear if the two teenagers hurt attended the school.

NYPD

Authorities said two groups were involved in some type of altercation and then two young men who were hurt ran into the school and told staff they were stabbed by an unknown person.

A 16-year-old was stabbed in the leg and a 17-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds. They were both rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where the 17-year-old remained in critical condition.

NYPD

The school was placed in a brief lockdown.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.