Students stabbed outside John Adams High School in Ozone Park, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say at least two students were stabbed Tuesday morning outside a high school in Queens.

The students both showed up to school and told staff they had been stabbed by an unknown person.

School safety officials said one student was stabbed in the leg and the other suffered multiple stab wounds.

It happened around 11 a.m. outside John Adams High School on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park.

Police said a 17-year-old male student was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

Fire officials said a third victim was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with unknown injuries.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and John Adams provided sanctuary to the two victims and went into a brief shelter-in after an off-campus incident," a Department of Education spokesperson told CBS2 in a statement. "We are working closely with the NYPD on their ongoing investigation, and offering additional supports to the students and school."

So far, there's no word on a suspect or possible motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.