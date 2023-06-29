New video shows boat going over dam leading to Passaic River rescue

GARFIELD, N.J. - We're seeing new video of what led up to the aerial rescue of two firefighters in the Passaic River.

CBS New York brought you the entire rescue operation live during CBS2 News at 5 Wednesday.

The new video shows a rescue boat go plunging down a dam. One of the firefighters remains in the boat - the other desperately tries to stop it as it's ripped away by the water.

New Jersey State Police Trooper Shamik Songui dangled in the air by a hoist as he attempted to rescue the two Clifton Fire Department first responders stranded on the boat in the Passaic River.

"Just tried to remember everything we learned in training," Songui said.

Two years of training with TEAMS Unit, and his first rescue. He seamlessly pulled out the first firefighter. The second was more challenging as he tried to get to the boat.

"If I could have gotten my foot or my hand on to it, I would have been able to pull myself on, too, but just trying to deal with the wind pushing back and forth," Songui said.

"I am trying to guide, tell the pilot what to do, to get the rescuer in the boat on the ground," said New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jason Jorgensen.

Jorgensen was in charge of the hoist. The second rescue was more difficult, he said, because it wasn't a straight line down.

"He was already close to the ground in the rotor wash, he was already moving," Jorgensen said.

Video shows how two Clifton firefighters lost control of their boat, sliding down the falls after trying to rescue construction workers with J. Fletcher Creamer and Son who were cutting trees along the banks in another boat.

"Our boat, the current took the front off our boat, basically pushed towards the dam, and the boat went over the dam," Clifton Fire Chief Frank Prezioso said.

Lt. Enrique Villa was the pilot of the state police chopper, fighting the winds.

"They kept pushing me to the right. The longer that person is out there, the more chance of a swing starting to develop," Villa said.

"Just to be able to go out there and help people, that is what I come to work for every day," Jorgensen said.

Songui said friends have been reaching out.

"Couple of text messages, pictures, memes coming out. That is about it," he said.

As for the firefighters rescued?

"They were all in good spirits. They felt bad but they are doing OK," Prezioso said.

The Clifton Fire Department boat still remains in the water. The construction company has removed its boat.

CBS2 reached out to J. Fletcher Creamer and Son, but no one has gotten back to us.