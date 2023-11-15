New report highlights Citi Bike shortcomings under Lyft's management

New report highlights operational shortcomings of Lyft management of Citi Bike

New report highlights operational shortcomings of Lyft management of Citi Bike

New report highlights operational shortcomings of Lyft management of Citi Bike

NEW YORK -- A new report is highlighting the operational shortcomings of Lyft management of Citi Bike.

According to city Comptroller Brad Lander, the report emphasizes issues such as unusable stations, extended periods of station unavailability, and broken bikes, with a disproportionate impact on low-income neighborhoods and communities of color.

The report also calls for a comprehensive contract overhaul.

In a statement, Lyft said, "Reliability is our highest priority, and we work hand-in-hand every day with our partners at DOT to ensure that CitiBike can best meet the growing demands of all of our more than 1.5 million passionate riders."

CBS New York will have more on this story on the News at 5 & 6 p.m.