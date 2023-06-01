New picture shows suspects in shooting of 2 teens in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police have released new images of the suspects in the shooting of two teenagers in Crown Heights, Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

The NYPD said two other teens pulled the trigger.

The shooting took place at Franklin Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

Police now say a 17-year-old boy was approached by two suspects and they got into a dispute. One of the suspects slapped the victim, and the other pulled a gun, police said. As the 17-year-old ran off, police said the gunman opened fire. The 17-year-old was hit in the arm. A 16-year-old girl he was with was shot twice in the leg. A 15-year-old girl suffered an ankle injury running away from the shooting.

"I was sitting there having a cup of coffee. I heard like four or five gunshots," said John Anderson, who was visiting from Georgia.

All the teens were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

NYPD

Police said two teen suspects ran off. One was wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants. The other was wearing a red hooded sweater and grey pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.