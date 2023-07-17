Source: Mayor Eric Adams expected to name new NYPD commissioner Monday

Source: Mayor Adams to name new police commissioner Monday

NEW YORK -- A source tells CBS New York that Mayor Eric Adams will name a new police commissioner Monday.

Former commissioner Keechant Sewell stepped down in June, about 18 months after she became the first woman to lead the NYPD.

Sewell has not spoken publicly about why she left.

Edward Caban, who began his career with the NYPD in 1991 as a police officer in the Bronx, has been serving as interim commissioner since Sewell stepped down.