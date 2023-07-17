Watch CBS News
Local News

Source: Mayor Eric Adams expected to name new NYPD commissioner Monday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Source: Mayor Adams to name new police commissioner Monday
Source: Mayor Adams to name new police commissioner Monday 00:17

NEW YORK -- A source tells CBS New York that Mayor Eric Adams will name a new police commissioner Monday.

Former commissioner Keechant Sewell stepped down in June, about 18 months after she became the first woman to lead the NYPD.

Sewell has not spoken publicly about why she left.

Edward Caban, who began his career with the NYPD in 1991 as a police officer in the Bronx, has been serving as interim commissioner since Sewell stepped down.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 11:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.