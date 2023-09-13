New law takes effect requiring background checks to buy ammunition, antique weapons in New York
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers will now have to go through a background check to buy ammunition or antique weapons.
This is just one of several new gun control initiatives instituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over the past year.
People will now be charged a $9 background check fee to buy antique weapons and a $2.50 fee for ammo.
The money collected will be used to fund the state's background check system.
