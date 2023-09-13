Watch CBS News
New law takes effect requiring background checks to buy ammunition, antique weapons in New York

New Yorkers now have to undergo background checks to buy ammunition
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers will now have to go through a background check to buy ammunition or antique weapons.

This is just one of several new gun control initiatives instituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over the past year.

People will now be charged a $9 background check fee to buy antique weapons and a $2.50 fee for ammo.

The money collected will be used to fund the state's background check system. 

First published on September 13, 2023 / 6:40 AM

