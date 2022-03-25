Watch CBS News

Supreme Court temporarily blocks New Jersey's attempt to leave Waterfront Commission

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There's an update on a legal battle over a special commission created nearly 70 years ago to investigate corruption at the ports of New York and New Jersey.

The two states created the Waterfront Commission in 1953 to fight crime and regulate employment at the ports.

Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked New Jersey's attempt to leave the commission.

Gov. Phil Murphy had argued the agreement is outdated and that New Jersey State Police can handle law enforcement there.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul described the court's decision as a "victory for the safety of New Yorkers and fo the health of our economy."

First published on March 24, 2022 / 8:45 PM

