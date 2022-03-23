Watch CBS News

New Jersey opposes New York's effort to block Waterfront Commission exit

NEW YORK -- New Jersey has filed a legal brief with the Supreme Court opposing New York's efforts to block New Jersey from withdrawing from the Waterfront Commission.

The two states created the commission in 1953 to combat crime and regulate employment at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, however, says the agreement is out of date and New Jersey State Police can handle law enforcement there.

New York state filed an injunction last week to prevent New Jersey from exiting, arguing the commission is better suited to fight corruption.

