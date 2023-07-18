Watch CBS News
New Jersey under Air Quality Alert due to Canadian wildfire smoke, ground level ozone

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New Jersey is under an Air Quality Alert again Tuesday. 

The alert will be in effect for the entire state until midnight. 

This alert is due to unhealthy levels of both fine particulate and ground level ozone. 

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been to blame for the recent spikes in the fine particulate, while vehicle exhaust and other emissions raise the ground level ozone during the hot summer months.

You can find the latest on the Air Quality Index near you by CLICKING HERE. A toll-free air quality hotline has also been established at 1-800-535-1345.

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 

Canadian wildfires

First published on July 18, 2023 / 9:54 AM

