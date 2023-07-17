Air quality health advisories in effect across New York on Monday due to Canadian wildfire smoke

NEW YORK -- Air quality health advisories will be in place across New York state on Monday with smoke from the Canadian wildfires expected to return to the area.

The governor's office says the Air Quality Index in Upstate New York is expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for all New Yorkers, while the AQI in the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island is expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

CBS2

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says a fine particular matter advisory will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday because of the wildfire smoke.

An ozone advisory will also be in effect in New York City and on Long Island from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with sunshine and heat expected to return.

Sensitive groups -- including children under 18, adults over 65, pregnant people, and those with pre-existing conditions like heart disease or asthma -- are advised to stay indoors and to consider wearing an N95 or KN95 mask if they need to spend time outdoors.