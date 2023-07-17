Gov. Phil Murphy to tour storm damage in Warren County after declaring state of emergency

BELVIDERE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday is set to tour storm damage in Warren County after severe weather swept through New Jersey over the weekend.

Murphy declared a state of emergency Sunday evening, citing the rainfall, flooding and dangerous winds.

Damaged roads and mudslides are making it difficult for rescue crews to reach people in hard-hit Warren County, residents told CBS New York.

An Acme in Blairstown was one of four supermarkets throughout Warren County working with utility company Jersey Central Power & Light to give out ice and water to residents who lost power ahead of a hot week, possibly without any air conditioning.

According to JCP&L, hundreds of workers were deployed statewide, especially in North Jersey. Many will work 16-hour says to restore power.