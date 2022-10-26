New Jersey serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver due in court in murder of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia

NEWARK, N.J. -- Convicted New Jersey serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is back in court Wednesday to face arraignment in the murder of a Newark teenager.

Wheeler-Weaver is accused in the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, who was last seen in 2016. Her remains were found three years later.

Investigators claim Wheeler-Weaver strangled the teen after meeting her online and arranging to meet in person.

Last year, he was sentenced to 160 years in jail for killing three women and the attempted murder of a fourth.