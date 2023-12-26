Watch CBS News
New Jersey minimum wage set to increase by $1 in 2024

NEW YORK -- The new year will bring a new minimum wage for New Jersey workers. 

The statewide minimum wage is set to increase by $1 to $15.13 per hour.

Staff at long-term care facilities will see it rise to $18.13 an hour.

The cash wage for tipped workers remains at $5.26 per hour. But if tips don't equal a wage of at least $15.13 an hour, the employer then makes up the difference. 

The wage increases were part of legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019. 

