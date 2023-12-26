New Jersey minimum wage set to increase by $1 in 2024
NEW YORK -- The new year will bring a new minimum wage for New Jersey workers.
The statewide minimum wage is set to increase by $1 to $15.13 per hour.
Staff at long-term care facilities will see it rise to $18.13 an hour.
- Flashback: Gov. Phil Murphy lauds Ukrainians, touts several of his successes during State of the State Address
The cash wage for tipped workers remains at $5.26 per hour. But if tips don't equal a wage of at least $15.13 an hour, the employer then makes up the difference.
The wage increases were part of legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.