New Jersey minimum wage set to increase by $1 in 2024

New Jersey minimum wage to increase in new year

New Jersey minimum wage to increase in new year

New Jersey minimum wage to increase in new year

NEW YORK -- The new year will bring a new minimum wage for New Jersey workers.

The statewide minimum wage is set to increase by $1 to $15.13 per hour.

Staff at long-term care facilities will see it rise to $18.13 an hour.

The cash wage for tipped workers remains at $5.26 per hour. But if tips don't equal a wage of at least $15.13 an hour, the employer then makes up the difference.

The wage increases were part of legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019.