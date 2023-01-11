Gov. Phil Murphy lauds Ukrainians, touts several of his successes during State of the State Address

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy gave his State of the State Address in person on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The Democrat sounded as if he were in the White House rather than the State House, honoring members of Ukraine's consul general and the country's defense forces.

"For more than 10-plus months, the bravery and strength of the Ukrainian people fighting back against Russia's aggression has been nothing short of inspiring," Murphy said.

The governor then touted his successes, including signing gun laws that he says make New Jersey safer, raising the minimum wage, creating new jobs, and making the state affordable for residents with initiatives like the ANCHOR property tax relief program.

"This money is going right back into the pockets of roughly 2 million New Jersey middle class and working homeowners, senior and tenants," Murphy said.

"We are the highest taxes, the worst debt and worse business climate in the worst -- New Jersey dead last," xxxxxx said.

The governor also unveiled a first-in-the-nation program allowing any pharmacy to provide anonymous and free access to Narcan.

"This nation-leading policy will ensure that a crucial and life-saving tool is put in the hands of more people," Murphy said.

Murphy also proposed changing New Jersey's antiquated liquor licensing laws that make it difficult for restaurants to get them.

"Expanding the number of available liquor licenses will not only keep our favorite local restaurants healthy, but also keep our economy healthy," the governor said.

The governor's next speech to lawmakers is his budget address in seven weeks.