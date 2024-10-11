Measles case confirmed in New Jersey, health officials say. Where residents may have been exposed

Rising measles cases threaten virus's elimination status in the U.S.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A Monmouth County, New Jersey resident has tested positive for measles, state health officials say.

The state health department says the individual's symptoms began after a recent international trip, and no other associated cases have been confirmed at this time.

Measles exposure in New Jersey

According to New Jersey health officials, anyone who visited the following locations in the noted time frames may have been exposed:

Freehold : Livoti's Old World Market at 200 Mounts Corner Dr.

Sept. 30 between 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Freehold: El Rancho Mexican Restaurant at 28 W. Main St.

Oct. 1 between 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Elizabeth: The International Longshoreman Association strike at the Elizabeth Chassis Depot and the area near the "Welcome to Elizabeth Terminal" sign

Oct. 1-3, all day

Marlboro: Atlantic Health Immediate Care at 479 Route 420, Suite A103

Oct. 6 between 3-6 p.m.

Neptune City: Jersey Shore University Medical Center emergency department at 1945 NJ-33

Oct. 7 between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Those who were exposed and infected could develop symptoms as late as Oct. 29, according to the health department. The state health department says officials are working on contact tracing to notify individuals who may have been exposed.

Health officials encourage anyone who may have been exposed or suspects they may be contagious to contact a health care provider before going to a health care facility so that precautions can be taken to protect staff and other patients.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated against measles or have not had measles in the past are at risk of being infected, health officials say.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Health officials say measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected individual coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area, according to experts.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash that appears as flat red spots, health officials say.

For more information, visit the New Jersey health department's website.