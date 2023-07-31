Watch CBS News
Local News

With Phil Murphy out of the country and Sheila Oliver receiving medical care, Nicholas Scutari is now acting governor of N.J.

By Tim McNicholas

/ CBS New York

New Jersey Senate president now acting as governor
New Jersey Senate president now acting as governor 01:05

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is now on its second acting governor. 

Gov. Phil Murphy is out of the country, and the lieutenant governor is in the hospital. 

Senate President Nicholas Scutari, a Democrat, is now the state's acting governor. 

Monday morning, Murphy's office said that Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is receiving medical care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. Murphy's office says she's unable to discharge the duties of acting governor. 

Scutari, whose district includes Middlesex County, assumed the duties of acting governor Monday morning. He said he hoped Oliver recovered quickly. 

We've been working to learn why Oliver is in the hospital, and when she's expected to be released. 

Murphy is in Italy on a family vacation. He's not expected to return until Aug. 13. 

Murphy put out a tweet Monday morning, wishing Oliver a speedy recovery. 

We've reached out to Murphy's office for more information. 

Tim McNicholas
timmcnicholas.jpg

Tim McNicholas is a reporter for CBS New York. He joined the team in September 2022 after working in Chicago, Indianapolis, Toledo and Hastings, Nebraska.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 12:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.