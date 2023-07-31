With Phil Murphy out of the country and Sheila Oliver receiving medical care, Nicholas Scutari is now acting governor of N.J.

New Jersey Senate president now acting as governor

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is now on its second acting governor.

Gov. Phil Murphy is out of the country, and the lieutenant governor is in the hospital.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari, a Democrat, is now the state's acting governor.

Monday morning, Murphy's office said that Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is receiving medical care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. Murphy's office says she's unable to discharge the duties of acting governor.

Scutari, whose district includes Middlesex County, assumed the duties of acting governor Monday morning. He said he hoped Oliver recovered quickly.

We've been working to learn why Oliver is in the hospital, and when she's expected to be released.

Murphy is in Italy on a family vacation. He's not expected to return until Aug. 13.

Wishing my partner in government a speedy recovery. https://t.co/QLBcEhgerL — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 31, 2023

Murphy put out a tweet Monday morning, wishing Oliver a speedy recovery.

We've reached out to Murphy's office for more information.