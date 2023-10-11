Police across Tri-State Area investigating troubling break-in trend

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. -- Nassau County Police are investigating two different home break-ins from Tuesday morning; one ended in a car theft.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, one police department is warning the public after several similar crimes.

Security video shows two thieves walk up to a home in Franklin Square in Nassau County early Tuesday morning. When they got in, the family that lives there says they stole two purses and a wallet, all while they slept inside.

"We have a luxury vehicle in the driveway, and I think if they were coming for something, it maybe potentially could have been that," said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

They didn't find the keys, but Nassau County Police say that same morning, in Lattingtown, three people broke the window of a home, grabbed a set of keys and stole a Maserati.

Earlier this week, CBS New York reported police in New Jersey are also investigating a trend of thieves breaking into homes to try to steal car key fobs, including a break-in in Verona.

Nutley Police, who shared videos of attempted break-ins over the last couple weeks, say they're also concerned about the trend.

"They are getting more brazen," Nutley Police Chief Thomas J. Strumolo said. "Now, our campaign of getting out to the public to lock your doors, a lot of people are listening to that. But now what that's causing is also them trying to gain access to the key fobs, which now are relatively usually in the garage or close proximity to there."

"It's extremely unnerving that in this day and age, you can't even have a nice thing for yourself without worrying someone is gonna come and take it," the homeowner said.

Now, this homeowner says she's upgrading her home security after her sense of security was shattered.