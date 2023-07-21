Watch CBS News
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli to retire next month

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, who helped lead the state through the COVID pandemic, is retiring.

CBS New York learned Friday she will step down next month. 

She became so familiar that Gov. Phil Murphy would refer to her as "the woman who needs no introduction" during his daily briefings.

Murphy thanked Persichilli for her dedication to public service. 

