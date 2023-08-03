New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy returns home from Italy vacation to mourn Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy returns from Italy on Thursday, cutting his trip short in the wake of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver's death.

Murphy is set to sign an executive order lowering the U.S. and state flags to half staff. The governor will then meet privately with Oliver's family.

Oliver was the first Black woman to serve as New Jersey assembly speaker. She died Tuesday at the age of 71.

Students in East Orange honored Oliver's life and legacy Thursday during the Summer Work Experience Program Festival.

A moment of silence was held at the annual event, which provides a platform form teens to showcase their talents and express their voices.

Organizers said the lieutenant governor was a strong advocate for youth empowerment and dedicated her career to creating opportunities for young people.

CBS New York's Christine Sloan is expected to have more on the governor's return and the tributes to Oliver coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.