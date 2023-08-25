New Jersey lawmakers tout expanded access to affordable fentanyl test strips amid state's drug overdose crisis
NEW JERSEY -- A pivotal effort to curb New Jersey's escalating fentanyl crisis got a jump start on Friday.
New legislation expands access to affordable lifesaving test strips that can detect fentanyl and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, in various drugs.
"Addiction is a health crisis and it must be met by heartened people with enlightened ideas and a commitment to one another," said Sen. Cory Booker.
Fentanyl was involved in nearly 75% of drug overdoses in New Jersey in 2019 - up from 4% in 2012.
