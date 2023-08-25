Watch CBS News
New Jersey lawmakers tout expanded access to affordable fentanyl test strips amid state's drug overdose crisis

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

N.J. lawmakers announce action against fentanyl crisis
N.J. lawmakers announce action against fentanyl crisis 00:37

NEW JERSEY -- A pivotal effort to curb New Jersey's escalating fentanyl crisis got a jump start on Friday. 

New legislation expands access to affordable lifesaving test strips that can detect fentanyl and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, in various drugs. 

"Addiction is a health crisis and it must be met by heartened people with enlightened ideas and a commitment to one another," said Sen. Cory Booker

Fentanyl was involved in nearly 75% of drug overdoses in New Jersey in 2019 - up from 4% in 2012. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 1:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

