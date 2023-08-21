"Fentanyl Kills" billboard unveiled in Times Square shows pictures of drug overdose victims

NEW YORK -- A billboard unveiled in Times Square on Monday shows pictures of people who died from fentanyl overdoses in an effort to raise awareness about the drug's dangers.

More than 100,000 people, a record high, died from drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2022, according to the CDC.

"I'm tired of parents burying their kids, kids burying their parents, friends burying friends, brothers burying their sisters, sisters burying their brothers. So something's not your problem until it becomes your problem. Before fentanyl becomes your problem, help us be part of the solution," said Michael Fiore, outreach coordinator for Facing Fentanyl.

Advocates handed out naloxone, the life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Monday is also Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.