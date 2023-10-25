New Jersey district bans school-themed Halloween celebrations

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. -- There will be no Halloween celebrations during school hours in one New Jersey school district.

The superintendent of South Orange-Maplewood schools says he is ending the tradition to build equity and foster inclusion.

But as CBS New York found out Wednesday, some students and parents say it's the wrong move.

Halloween-related activities will have to wait until after school. The district sent out a letter to parents, saying Halloween-themed events and costumes won't be allowed during school hours but that schools can partner with organizations like the PTA for events after school.

The superintendent said he made the recommendations so students with financial limitations, or those who don't celebrate Halloween because of cultural or religious reasons, don't feel isolated.

"I think it makes total sense for people who can't afford costumes. There's people who don't celebrate Halloween. Again, there are so many other things to worry about, I am not worried about this issue," parent Mary Agnant said.

"It being banned at our school takes away something that a lot of kids at our school participated in and, like, I understand why, for equity reasons, it would be banned," 18-year-old Norah Brown said.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy even weighed in on the subject on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Seriously? We can't let kids celebrate Halloween? Give me a break."

At a local restaurant, the Halloween ban at schools was a topic of conversation Wednesday.

"I think that there are definitely a lot of volunteers in this community, so it's a financial problem. There are definitely people who can bring aid to that. We can fundraise. That is something we do for sports and stuff," 17-year-old student Melissa Dubuisson said.

"Halloween is supposed to be a fun holiday. You're supposed to have fun. I think the school system is taking it too seriously with banning costumes," 17-year-old Justin Goldberg said.

The superintendent said he sent a survey to the principals in the district, asking if school-sponsored Halloween celebrations should continue, and they responded overwhelmingly for discontinuing them.

"In the grand scheme of things, I don't think it's that big of a deal, but I don't agree with it," Maplewood resident Michael Kinon said.

The superintendent said he believes the new recommendations will foster inclusion and build equity and a sense of belonging throughout the district.