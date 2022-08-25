Some New Jersey schools back in session with new pandemic-caused challenges

CHATHAM, N.J. -- It's back to school for some kids in New Jersey, although most will return after Labor Day.

CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more on what the new school year will look like.

Chatham is one of a handful of school districts that start back up before September, and despite what it says on the calendar, it felt like the start of the new school year, with mixed emotions.

"They really want to go back. Actually, we're happy to go back, too," one parent said.

"It was fun because I got to hang out with my friends," one student said.

"I don't want to go to school," another student said.

The school district of the Chathams is one of just a few to start before Labor Day. For the rest, they're still preparing. This weekend, New Jersey will try to help by offering a sales tax holiday on school supplies.

"It covers a broad range of anything you'd associate with back-to-school, so notebooks, pens, laptops, you name it. It also includes things like athletic equipment to help get our kids on the field," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The pandemic has created challenges -- among them, staffing shortages.

"We have never even experienced anywhere near the vacancies that we're experiencing now," said Luis Rojas, assistant superintendent of human resources for Paterson Schools.

Paterson Schools hired more than 70 new teachers this summer alone.

"They're looking under every rock, trying to find whatever they can just to get a teacher in the door," Rojas said.

That same energy is being used to try to find school bus drivers.

"Before the pandemic, there was a driver shortage, and post, it's even worst," said Patricia Cowley, administrator for the New Jersey School Bus Contractors Association.

She says many retired after schools went virtual. The fierce job market has made it tough to bring them back.

"Truck driving, charter motor coach driving, FedEx delivery, Amazon, so we're competing with many other driving jobs," Cowley said.

For those who've stuck around, there's new hurdles to overcome heading into the new school year, like burnout.

"It's a challenge for any field right now, trying to find that balance," high school teacher Molly Tague said.

She hopes instead of parents buying teachers more school supplies, they'll invest more time in their kids.

"It's cliché, but it does take a village, and when everyone is on the same page and has some empathy and understanding, then we're able to be successful," Tague said.