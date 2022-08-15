Gov. Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement for unvaccinated teachers, employees in New Jersey schools
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey is lifting a COVID testing mandate in schools and child care settings.
On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order removing the mandate that unvaccinated teachers, school employees and child care workers undergo routine testing.
The change takes effect immediately. It will apply to state contractors on Sept. 1.
Murphy said the change reflects CDC guidance.
