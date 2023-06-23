Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin files complaint to ban schools' controversial transgender policy

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Jersey AG files to ban schools' LGBTQ+ notification policies
New Jersey AG files to ban schools' LGBTQ+ notification policies 00:34

MARLBORO, N.J. -- Just days after three New Jersey school district approved a controversial policy regarding transgender students, the state attorney general filed a complaint to ban the policy.

The new rule enacted in Middletown, Manalapan and Marlboro requires teachers to notify parents if their child wants to be known by a different name or pronoun. 

They must also be told if their child wants to use a different bathroom or locker room. 

Attorney General Matthew Platkin says the policy violates the state's law against discrimination based on gender identity or expression. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 7:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.