New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin files complaint to ban schools' controversial transgender policy
MARLBORO, N.J. -- Just days after three New Jersey school district approved a controversial policy regarding transgender students, the state attorney general filed a complaint to ban the policy.
The new rule enacted in Middletown, Manalapan and Marlboro requires teachers to notify parents if their child wants to be known by a different name or pronoun.
- Read More: Marlboro, N.J. parents take sides on proposal to require teachers to notify parents if students identify as transgender
They must also be told if their child wants to use a different bathroom or locker room.
Attorney General Matthew Platkin says the policy violates the state's law against discrimination based on gender identity or expression.
