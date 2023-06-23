New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin files complaint to ban schools' controversial transgender policy

MARLBORO, N.J. -- Just days after three New Jersey school district approved a controversial policy regarding transgender students, the state attorney general filed a complaint to ban the policy.

The new rule enacted in Middletown, Manalapan and Marlboro requires teachers to notify parents if their child wants to be known by a different name or pronoun.

They must also be told if their child wants to use a different bathroom or locker room.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin says the policy violates the state's law against discrimination based on gender identity or expression.