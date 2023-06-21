Marlboro, N.J. parents take sides on proposal to require teachers to notify parents if students identify as transgender

MARLBORO, N.J. -- The community came out in numbers Tuesday night with signs and flags to support trans youth and speak out against against a proposal in the Marlboro School District.

The policy in question would make it a requirement for teachers to notify parents if their K-8 students identify as transgender.

"A lot of kids are scared they're not in a safe environment to come out," resident Cali Trainor said.

The school board is calling it a "family-centered approach," saying parental involvement is needed because of the age of the students involved. Parents in support of the proposal say they deserve to know what is going on with their children.

"People here tonight spoke of increasing suicide rates and all the emotions, social, and mental distress that comes along with gender dysphoria and something like that should never be kept from a parent," one parent said.

Under the policy, a parent that disagrees with their child wanting to change pronouns would meet with the student and a school administrator to determine next steps.

"It's not for the school district to regulate that parent-child relationship," said Eagan Dean of New Brunswick.

"I didn't know if I was going to be safe at home. It could've put me in a dangerous situation if I was put in the situation to be forced out," added Erodori Gabriel of Burlington County.

Some say this idea will not only rob trans individuals of their right to privacy, but also shatter the trust between teachers and students. Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the topic Tuesday night.

"We will be vigilant to the max in fighting back," Murphy said.

Trans allies say this proposal is solely focused on exposing trans children, and no one else that identifies as gay, bisexual, or otherwise.

Late Tuesday night, the school board in Middletown passed a policy regarding transgender students. The district will require teachers to notify parents if their child wants to be known by a different name or a pronoun.

Parents also must be notified if a child wants to use a different bathroom or locker room.

There are similar proposals in Manalapan and Colts Neck.