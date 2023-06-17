Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrested at Logan Airport after 2 loaded guns found in carry-on luggage

Jack Jones, a cornerback for the New England Patriots, was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport Friday evening after two loaded firearms were found in his carry-on luggage, federal authorities said.

Jones, 25, was set to fly to Los Angeles when the two firearms were discovered by Transportation Security Administration agents during a "routine X-ray screening" of his luggage," the TSA said in a statement provided to CBS News.

He was questioned and arrested by Massachusetts State Police at the airport, said TSA, which also provided CBS News with a photo of the weapons that were found.

Two loaded weapons which TSA agents found in the carry-on luggage of New England Patriots player Jack Jones on June 16, 2023, at Boston Logan International Airport, the TSA said. TSA

State police confirmed to CBS News that Jones was charged with two state counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The Patriots told CBS Boston in a statement that they were notified of the arrest and were "in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Jones was booked on $50,000 bail and is slated to be arraigned next week, state police said.

Jones had just completed his rookie year for the Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 13 games last season, recording two interceptions and 30 tackles.