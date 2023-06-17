Patriots DB Jack Jones arrested at Logan Airport with 2 firearms

BOSTON - New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport Friday night after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage.

Jones, 25, of Arizona, faces several charges including carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks. Bail was set at $50,000. He will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court.

Jack Jones #13 of the New England Patriots reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

In a statement, the Patriots said, "We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Patriots minicamp was held earlier this week at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Players will return the last week in July.