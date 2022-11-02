Nets, NBA facing public relations problems on two fronts

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets are embroiled in layers of off-court controversy.

Star player Kyrie Irving is in hot water after tweeting a link to an antisemitic film and the team is in the process of courting a Boston Celtics coach currently suspended for sexual misconduct allegations.

CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with sports insiders and season ticket holders to find out what they think should happen next.

It's a slap in the face for Jon Bell, a Nets season ticket holder whose law firm is a corporate sponsor of the team. Bell is also Jewish.

"How does this make you feel about continuing to support this organization?" Moore asked.

"So I'm fed up and I'd love to see the Nets completely just get rid of him. I'll take that loss," Bell said.

Eight people sat courtside at Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts in protest of Irving.

Last week, the veteran guard shared a link to an antisemitic film, sparking outrage from fans but a tepid response from the National Basketball Players Association. The union released a statement Tuesday saying, in part, "Antisemitism has no place in our society. The NBPA is focused on creating an environment where everyone is accepted. We are committed to helping players fully understand that certain words can lead to hateful ideologies being spread. We will continue to work on identifying and combating all hate speech wherever it arises."

On Sunday, Irving doubled down on his post, which still has not been deleted.

"I put it out there just like you put things out there, right," Irving told a reporter.

Crisis manager Mike Paul told Moore the eyes of the world are watching the Nets and the NBA, neither of which has punished Irving.

"As a crisis manager, I give the Nets a 'D' for their efforts to date, and I give Kyrie, personally, an 'F.' The only way to get through this is to fully own your apology. There is no out," Paul said. "From the league's perspective, I've been saying, you saw what he just did. This is now two strikes. Are you waiting for three? And then most importantly, what message are you sending to the rest of the players who are currently playing in the league about what they can get away with? Do you want this to happen again?"

Meanwhile, the Nets split with head coach Steve Nash after just seven games, and are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire disgraced Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who is currently on suspension for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate.

The New York Post blasted the Nets in Wednesday morning's paper, calling the team a "disgrace" for swapping Nash for Udoka and for continuing to play Irving in the name of winning.

"I think before the weekend that Kyrie is going to be forced to not only apologize, but the league is going to be forced to put down a punishment. Look for it within the next couple of days," Paul said.

Paul says fans and sponsors will be watching.

The Nets released a statement saying, "The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech."

The team has yet to formally punish Irving.