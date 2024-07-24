Netanyahu to give historic 4th address to Congress today amid divide over support for Israel

Washington — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to shore up support for Israel's 10-month war against Hamas in Gaza.

He is scheduled to speak to lawmakers at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Netanyahu will be the first world leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times. He last addressed both chambers in 2015 as he sought to convince lawmakers to torpedo negotiations between the Obama administration and Iran over the regime's nuclear program.

His address coincides with a period of unusual upheaval in U.S. politics. Former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13, days before he officially became the Republican presidential nominee. President Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after his party lost confidence in the 81-year-old's ability to beat Trump in a rematch in November after a disastrous debate performance.

"In this time of war and uncertainty, it's important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow, and always," Netanyahu said in a statement before arriving in the U.S. on Monday.

Congressional leaders invited Netanyahu in May — a display of bipartisan unity amid deep political divides over the war across the U.S. Republicans have been unequivocal in their backing of Netanyahu, while Democrats have splintered over providing more support to the longtime U.S. ally.

On top of the sharp criticism directed at Netanyahu's government over the high Palestinian death toll, the prime minister faces growing domestic and international pressure to make a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a pause in the fighting. His critics have accused him of prolonging the war for political gain, which he denies.

U.S. Capitol Police say they expect a large-scale demonstrations during Netanyahu's visit and the agency has beefed up security around the Capitol.

Some Democrats are planning to boycott the speech and have accused Republicans of orchestrating the visit for partisan purposes.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, who usually presides over joint meetings of Congress will be out of town. Next in line to fill Harris' seat behind Netanyahu is Sen. Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat and Senate president pro tempore. But Murray is among the lawmakers skipping the address. Instead, Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, will preside over the joint meeting.

Netanyahu will meet with Mr. Biden on Thursday afternoon at the White House, according to the prime minister's office. Mr. Biden returned to Washington on Tuesday after nearly a week in isolation at his beach home in Delaware as he recovered from COVID.

Harris is also expected to meet with Netanyahu while he's in Washington, according to a White House official.

Trump initially announced he was meeting with Netanyahu on Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago, but later said the meeting was rescheduled to Friday at the prime minister's request.

